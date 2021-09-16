Razer’s new Huntsman V2/TKL deliver near-zero input latency + upgraded acoustics to your setup

Today, Razer announced its Huntsman V2 and Huntsman V2 TKL gaming keyboards. As “the world’s fastest keyboard,” both offerings feature near-zero input latency, best-in-class acoustics, and “unparalleled key feel.” Razer’s latest keyboards are going to be a great upgrade to any setup, and we break down all of the high-end features that both models share below.

Enjoy 2nd-generation linear optical switches with near-zero input latency with Razer’s latest Huntsman V2 keyboards

Razer improved upon its already impressive linear optical switches in the Huntsman V2 lineup of keyboards. Featuring 2nd-generation switches, you’ll find near-zero input latency since they trigger at the speed of light. Unlike traditional linear switches, Razer has two different options for people to choose from. There’s the Clicky Purple Switches and Linear Red Switches, both of which feature the same near-zero latency design mentioned above. You’ll also find a hyper polling rate of 8000Hz, which only helps the keyboard to respond to commands faster.

Improved sound dampening and an ergonomic wrist rest make this a comfortable keyboard to use even when others are around

Some mechanical keyboards aren’t good to use when others are around, or even without headphones, due to how loud they are. Razer took this to heart and redid the acoustics with better sound dampening, making the keyboard easier on the ears. That, plus the added ergonomic wrist rest, make this keyboard comfortable to use, regardless of where you are or who’s around.

The multi-function media dial with customizable keys let you tune this keyboard to be exactly what you need

Razer also took customizability to the next level with the multi-function media dial and keys. These can be programmed to be whatever you need them to be, whether that’s moving a cursor, running a macro, or just controlling music and volume. The dial also features an RGB center ring powered by Razer’s Chroma RGB software, which ties in with the rest of the keyboard.

You can already purchase Razer’s latest Huntsman V2 and Huntsman V2 TLK to upgrade your gaming setup

No pre-orders or waiting is required to get Razer’s latest keyboards. The Huntsman V2 retails at $189.99 with Clicky Purple Switches and $199.99 with the Linear Red Switches. For the Huntsman V2 TLK, you’ll be set back $149.99 for Clicky and $159.99 for Linear.

9to5Toys’ Take

Razer’s latest keyboards are great for upgrading any setup. Those after a smaller form factor will enjoy the TKL model that still has all of the same features as the larger version, and if you rely on a 10-key, then that’s also an option you can pick.

