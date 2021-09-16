Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with bundled S-Pen hits $55 (Reg. $90), more

After seeing a series of other Samsung discounts go live this week, Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case with S-Pen Bundle for $54.99 shipped. Normally selling for $90, today’s offer amounts to 39% in savings in order to mark a new all-time low and only the second notable discount yet. Designed to protect Samsung’s S21 Ultra handsets, its S-View Case provides full protection with a wrap-around folio design that covers both the front and the back. Alongside an integrated holster for the included S-Pen, there’s also the unique feature of a transparent cutout on the front cover that allows you to keep tabs on the time, notifications, and other alerts on your handset. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 620 customers. Head below for more.

Though if the added perk of the S-Pen and its precision input, drawing, and note-taking functionality aren’t doing too much for you, going with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Cover on its own means you can save even more cash. Right now, it has dropped to $33.67 at Amazon, delivering the second-best price to date and a more affordable alternative to the lead deal with the same nifty transparent folio design. Down from $50, there’s also 33% in savings alongside just a lower barrier to entry compared to the lead bundle.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, right now all three of the latest handsets are currently seeing discounts to some of the best prices of the year. At up to $300 off, you’ll be able to save on everything from the entry-level S21 to the flagship S21 Ultra that will work with the featured cover bundle.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View Flip Case features:

With the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S-View S Pen Cover, tap and swipe to control your phone, without even opening the phone case. Respond to incoming phone calls, alarms and events even while still protecting the screen. With a lower profile design, the time and your notifications are just a glance away. Coating to protect the phone cover. Additionally, The case provides S Pen as well as an S Pen holder inside the cover.

