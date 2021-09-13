Samsung Galaxy S21+/Ultra 5G hit new all-time lows at up to $300 off

We’ve been tracking some incredible Samsung sales all day, and here at the end, Amazon is capping it off with the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $949.99 shipped. Down from the $1,250 list price, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low set this past Prime Day. Also available with 128GB for $899.99. Already a #1 best-seller on Amazon, the Galaxy S21 Ultra boasts a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display front and center. That’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC with 12GB of RAM, alongside S Pen compatibility and all-day intelligent battery life. And for content creators, or really anyone with social media, there’s a powerful 108MP camera array on the back for filming video at up to 8K resolution, with a unique 100X zoom feature. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 7,200 customers. Find out more in our hands-on review. See more options below.

We’re also tracking some solid savings on Samsung’s Galaxy S21+ as well, with the 256GB model starting at $749.99 on Amazon. Usually going for $1,000, this too matches the all-time low which we’ve only tracked once before. Arriving with a slightly smaller, though equally powerful Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, the S21+ features a 64MP camera array for 8K video shoots, with 5G support and Samsung’s AI behind the scenes. Not sure which Android is right for you? We offer a comparison of Samsung’s latest options in our previous coverage.

Be sure not to miss out on the rest of today’s incredible deals from Samsung, like the new 15.6-inch AMOLED Galaxy Book Pro at a new all-time low of $825, of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G smartphone which is seeing one of its very first discounts at $200 off. And music lovers can still pick up the Galaxy Buds Live ANC at low of $105 today only, which could make an excellent addition to any of our deals above.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots. 

