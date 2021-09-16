Walmart just dropped the Kryptonite TKO Folding Bicycle Lock down to $20 (Reg. $35)

Walmart is now offering the Kryptonite TKO Folding Bicycle Lock for just $19.97 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with or with Walmart+ (free trial + more details here). Regularly up to $35, models with this similar folding mechanism sell for as much as $80 on Amazon and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find at more than 40% off. Alongside a lifetime warranty, this model features a nearly 3-foot locking length as well as being able to fold right up into the included carrying case. It is also eligible for the Kryptonite KeySafe program that allows folks to receive “two free keys in the event that you misplace yours.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

It’s hard to recommend a bike lock for under $20 and feel confident it’s actually going to work. But if I were to choose one, it would likely be this Schwinn Anti Theft Bike Lock at just $10 Prime shipped. It’s not going to be the most secure option out there, but for some extra peace of mind, the $10 price tag is certainly enticing.

Speaking of your bikes, we are still tracking a solid deal on Lamicall’s popular bicycle phone holder for just $11 (35% off). And be sure to head over to our Green Deals roundups for deep deals on electric models, scooters and much more. This Pokémon Red and Blue model bike replica is worth a look as well.

More on the Kryptonite TKO Folding Bicycle Lock:

The Kryptonite TKO Folding Lock is a modern, high-security lock, offering easy-to-use versatile locking functionality, all while folding up into an ultra-compact included carrying case for simple transport. Take advantage of the Key Safe program by registering your keys, allowing you to receive 2 free keys in the event that you misplace yours.

