Get some miles in with Lamicall’s popular bike phone holder for just $11 (35% off)

Lamicall’s official Amazon storefront is offering its popular Bike Phone Mount for $11.04 shipped. Normally going for $17, all you need to do is apply code STANDS32 at checkout to mark the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to fit a wide variety of phone sizes, Lamicall’s bike phone mount is the perfect way to upgrade your bike’s navigation, keep track of your miles, and make sure your phone is safe and secure while riding. The rugged, shockproof design will hold your phone tightly even on bumpy roads, but it’s still easy enough to operate that you can take your phone out with one hand. Over 14,000 customers have found it a good fit for their rides, leaving an average of 4.6/5 stars. See more below.

Don’t mind shopping outside of the top brands? This popular phone mount uses elastic to hold a wide variety of phone sizes for just $10. You’ll get three different color bands for a choice of styles as well, with 360-degrees of rotation and some other angling options thrown in with the impact-resistant build. This one currently holds a #1 best-seller spot as well, rated 4.3/5 stars from over 12,000 cyclists.

Speaking of phone mounts, did you see the killer 50% savings we tracked yesterday on Licheers’ extendable phone and tablet stand? Down to just $7 right now, this popular model is super compact, as the entire stand folds neatly into the weighted base for transport.

More on Lamicall’s bike phone mount:

A special shape of this motorcycle phone holder grips each corner of your phone tightly. It ensures the safety of your cell phone attached to the bike handlebar even on a bumpy road. This adjustable bike phone mount comes with silicone pads that keep your phone from scratches and vibration. The motorcycle phone mount holds your phone perfectly when cycling. This one hand operation bike phone mount is easy to install without tool. The extra 4 silicone pads make your phone fit better with handlebar, can add or remove the silicone pad according to the diameter of handlebar.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!