SKIL’s 10-inch table saw is a must for beginner woodworking at low of $299 (Save $50+)

Amazon is offering the SKIL 15A 10-inch Table Saw for $299 shipped. Down from its $350 or more going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked once before at Amazon. If you’re just getting started in woodworking, then it’s very likely you’ve seen a need for a table saw. This model features a rack and pinion fence, allowing it to stay parallel to the blade easily. There’s also an integrated folding stand, making it easy to deploy and pack up. With the capacity to cut up to 4-inches tall, you’ll be able to rip 4x4s on the jobsite or at home. It also bevels between 2 and 47 degrees, with positive stops at 0 and 45. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

With just a fraction of your savings, we’d recommend grabbing this Fast Cap tape measure. When it comes to woodworking, I personally keep this exact model in my tool apron as it has some really unique features. The tape itself has the ability to be read from both sides without reading numbers upside down. Plus, you’ll never have to try and read tick marks again for fractions as the actual measurement is printed on the tape, making it easy to know the exact length when woodworking. It’s $8 at Amazon, which is quite budget-focused all things considered.

Don’t forget to swing by our DIY tools guide for other great ways to save on woodworking gear. Right now we have a 48-piece DIY kit on sale for $25 from $35, a 16-piece file set for $20, and much more.

More on the SKIL 10-inch Table Saw:

RACK AND PINION FENCE RAILS – Ensures fence stays parallel to blade for fast, smooth, and accurate cuts

INTEGRATED FOLDING STAND – Legs quickly fold in to provide portability and convenient storage

PARALLEL BLADE ALIGNMENT – Available micro-adjustment of blade so that it is parallel to rip fence and miter slot

