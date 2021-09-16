Save 50% on this HomeKit-enabled multicolor smart table lamp at $30

YEELIGHT’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $29.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the first notable price cuts to date with 50% in savings and new all-time low status. This recent debut from YEELIGHT arrives with HomeKit control alongside integration with Alexa and Assistant. With multicolor illumination, you can adjust everything from just the brightness and tunable white temperature to various ambient hues and more. It pairs right to your Wi-Fi and delivers additional features like music-reactive lighting, scheduling, and built-in touch controls. So far you’re looking at a 5/5 star rating on the new release, which is in-line with the reviews on other YEELIGHT products, too.

While not as sleek as the lead deal, going with this meross HomeKit Color Lamp at $26 is a more affordable offering for bringing some ambiance to the nightstand or elsewhere around the house. Alongside a similar light output, the lamp also comes backed by Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as a 4.2/5 star rating from over 490 customers.

For more of a permanent upgrade to your setup, we’re tracking a pair of discounts on meross HomeKit RGB light strips today, too. With as much as 38% in savings across the pair, there are two different lengths to choose from both with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control starting at $25.

YEELIGHT Smart HomeKit Table Lamp features:

YEELIGHT touch control table lamp with high-sensitive touch sensor, you can duoble tap on the top of small table lamp to turn on or off when you turn on gesture function in YEELIGT App. A light tap brings a soft warm light for you. Adjust your led desk lamp brightness from 1% to 100% to better suit illumination for any occasion. Tunable white from warm candlelight (1700K) to cool daylight (6500K).Perfect for kids night light,reading lamps for bedside table,bedroom lamp.

