Not sold on Series 7? Go save up to $140 on Apple Watch Series 6 instead

The dust has now settled on the new Apple Watch Series 7, and if you don’t plan on going with the latest wearable, there are plenty of savings to be had on the now previous-generation iteration. Right now at Amazon, you can save up to $140 on a series of Apple Watch Series 6 styles. Down to some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find everything from entry-level 40mm offerings in various styles to GPS + Cellular configurations and more.

Going with the Apple Watch Series 6 doesn’t mean you’re going to be sacrificing too much. Aside from the main improvements of a refreshed case and larger screen, the Series 6 and 7 share the same processor alongside a matching array of blood oxygen, heart rate, and other fitness sensors. Both run watchOS 8, too! So for those who don’t need the latest and greatest or don’t want to wait until later this year for Series 7 to ship, going with the Apple Watch Series 6 delivers plenty of savings in the meantime. Head below for more.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Then hit up our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals. We’re tracking some of the very first discounts on several of Apple’s just-announced releases, including both the all-new 2021 iPad mini from $459 alongside the 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad at $299.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP is up to 20% faster than Series 5
  • 5GHz Wi-Fi and U1 Ultra Wideband chip

