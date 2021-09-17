eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX smart robotic vacuum drops to $130 (Refurb, Orig. $280)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is now discounting the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX robotic vacuum to $129.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Having originally sold for $280, you’ll pay $180 for a new condition model at Amazon right now with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen to date at $20 under our previous mention. Delivering 2000pa of suction power and a 100-minute runtime, this eufy robotic vacuum helps check sweeping off of your chore list permanently. It has a slim form-factor that can easily navigate under furniture and will automatically return to the included charging station after cleaning is finished. Alongside working with Alexa, there’s also app support for scheduling and other automations. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 8,800 customers. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

At just $130, the lead deal is about as compelling as it gets when it comes to an affordable autonomous cleaning solution. Though if you don’t mind doing some of the work yourself, going with the eufy HomeVac H11 is a great alternative to the lead deal at $40. This cordless handseld vacuum won’t be able to tackle cleaning your entire home, but it’s a great solution to bust out for more localized mess management and cleaning up stairs, the car, and in-between couch cushions. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then go swing by our home goods guide for other ways to tidy up your space. Ranging from must-have kitchen upgrades to furniture and other essentials to help refresh your organization game, you’ll want to check out everything right here.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX features:

The EufyHome app, and Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant voice control-services let you accomplish your vacuuming needs with zero effort from you. Set Boundary Strips and the slim 2.85″ body—upgraded to 1500Pa* suction—only cleans the areas you want. Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed—so you get the best clean. Vacuums for up to 100 minutes of constant, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

