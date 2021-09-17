Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell drops to $160 (Reg. $229) + Nest Thermostat E at $120

Verizon Wireless is now offering the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $159.99 shipped. Usually fetching $229, you’re looking at the second-best discount of the year at $69 off while marking the lowest price since the beginning of 2021. Delivering a more affordable package protector than the new battery-powered version that recently launched, this wired Nest Video Doorbell delivers the notable inclusion of 24/7 recording. There’s still all of the same Assistant-powered smart home control alongside smart detection alerts, prerecorded quick responses, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 4,400 customers. Head below for more.

Those Google hardware discounts are also continuing at Verizon as you’ll find the Nest Thermostat E marked down to $119.99. Normally fetching $169, this is down to the best price of the year at $20 below our previous mention and 29% off overall. Not only undercutting Google’s new Nest Thermostat in price, but the E model delivers even more notable features in the form of a stylish frosted glass display as well as more intelligent scheduling and automations. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then to round out the Google Nest discounts, don’t forget that earlier in the week we saw a notable bundle promotion go live on two other essentials for your setup. Right now, both the Nest Audio speaker and Learning Thermostat have dropped to $239 when paired together, delivering $110 in savings and quite the notable Google Assistant upgrade.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

