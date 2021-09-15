Score Google Nest Learning Thermostat and a Nest Audio speaker for $239 (Save $110)

BuyDig is now offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat bundled with a Nest Audio Speaker for $239 shipped when code NKT26 has been applied at checkout. While you’d normally pay $249 and $100 for both of the Google smart home upgrades, today’s offer delivers $110 while undercutting the combined 2021 lows on the pair by $30 in order to deliver the best value of the year. This package is perfect for expanding your Assistant smart home, with both a capable thermostat to automate the AC and heater as well as a new way to call up voice controls. The Nest Learning Thermostat will not only help you stay comfortable this fall into winter, but also saves you money by adjusting climate control based on your routines. Throw in the Nest Audio, and you’ll be ready to command not only the included accessory, but also other gear that ties into Assistant. As a #1 best-seller, over 29,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the newer Google Nest Thermostat instead, which sells for $130 at Amazon. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead deal without as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Then go check out our smart home guide for all of the different offerings you can pair with Assistant at a discount. Ranging from multicolor light strips to smart locks and much more, you can expand the reach of your setup in quite a few different ways. Though, be sure to definitely check out our recent review of the new Enbrighten Outdoor Lights to outfit your patio this fall.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

