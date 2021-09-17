This is the best price yet on an RTX 3090 desktop at $4,000, more gaming computers from $1,110

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Legend Gaming with 3.6GHz i7/32GB/1TB/RTX 3090 for $3,999.99 shipped. Down $200 from its list price, this marks only the second time we’ve seen an RTX 3090 desktop go on sale and is also the lowest that we’ve tracked. If you’re after gaming at the highest settings possible, NVIDIA’s RTX 3090 is the best graphics card money can buy right now. With 24GB of VRAM, it’s ready to play games at 4K 144Hz or even 8K 60Hz, if you have a panel capable of that. Of course, there’s also the 8-core i7, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD in tow for even more capability, all of which is upgradable if you need more performance down the road. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Speaking of getting the ultimate performance out of your setup, did you see CORSAIR’s latest SSD? It delivers 7.1GB/s data transfer rates, which are among the fastest on the market. That plus the 4TB storage size makes it a fantastic upgrade to either model above.

Save the world from invading forces with this ABS Legend Gaming PC. GeForce RTX 3090-GPU based graphics card delivers high frame rates for smoother action, while the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor blazes through intensive workloads like streaming, video editing, and multitasking.

