Thank Bezos for this 42% discount on Amazon’s Echo Show 8 at a new low of $64

Amazon is now offering its previous-generation Echo Show 8 Alexa Smart Display for $63.99 shipped. Typically fetching $110, you’re looking at a new all-time low following its 42% discount that’s also $16 under our previous mention. While not the new iteration that launched earlier this spring, the Echo Show 8 still delivers a screen-based Alexa experience with 8-inches of display for interacting with smart home controls, video calling, and watching content like recipe walkthroughs from the kitchen countertop. There’s of course all of the features that Alexa is known for too, allowing you to summon the voice assistant for any number of tasks. Over 235,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For comparison, today’s lead deal is about as good as it gets for a screen-based Alexa experience. The 1st Gen. Echo Show 5 with a smaller display will set you back $80 right now for comparison, while the newer iterations of both sizes are also well over the price outlined above. Though if the built-in screen isn’t doing much for you, going with the new Echo Dot at $50 will deliver much of the same hands-free Alexa experience for less.

Then once your Alexa experience has been sorted out, you’ll want to start thinking of all the other ways to expand your smart home. Over in our relevant guide you’ll find a collection of markdowns to start the week, including this TP-Link Kasa sale from $10 that’s packed with smart plugs, bulbs, and more.

Amazon Echo Show 8 features:

With an 8″ HD screen and stereo sound, Alexa can help manage your day at a glance. Call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other devices in your home. Ask Alexa to show you movie trailers, TV shows, movies, or the news. Or listen to radio stations, podcasts, and audiobooks. Voice control compatible devices or manage them on the easy-to-use display. Ask Alexa to show you security cameras, control lights, and adjust thermostats. Create morning routines to start your day.

