Amazon’s Gold Box knocks up to 30% off Muscle Milk protein from $17.50 + more snacks from $8

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Muscle Milk protein powders, snack packs, drinks, and more. This is a great chance to fill up the pantry with some deep deals on multi-packs and bulk snack bundles alongside some nice price drops to support your protein intake. The deals start from $8 or less with free shipping across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings on just about everything. You’ll want to watch out for Subscribe & Save options on the listing pages to drop the total down as low as possible. Just remember to cancel the sub after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Head below for our top picks from the sale. 

Gold Box Muscle Milk deals:

Gold Box snack and drink deals:

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here, then head over to our home goods hub for even more kitchen and household discounts. You’ll also want to make sure you take a look at the new (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers and this new mid-century modern Hartman furniture collection from $140.

More on the Muscle Milk Protein Powder:

  • Contains (1) 494 pound cannister (about 32 servings) of muscle milk Genuine Protein Powder, packaging may vary
  • 32 grams of protein per serving to help support muscle rebuilding, muscle growth, and maintenance of muscle mass
  • The Combination of high-quality slow releasing and fast releasing proteins provide a more sustained delivery of protein compared to whey alone
  • Excellent source of calcium and vitamins A, C, & D.
  • 2 grams of fiber per serving

