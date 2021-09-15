New (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Sous Vide Precision Cookers donate to fight AIDS, COVID, and more

ANOVA Product Red

When it comes to at-home cooking, sous vide has changed the game. Folks swear by it, and Anova is largely responsible for making this type of kitchen accessory accessible to consumers. A new partnership announced earlier today ushers in three Anova (Product)Red Sous Vide Precision Cookers. Functionally, these are the same as the Nano, Pro, and Anova Precision Cookers that have been sold for years. The main differences are that Anova has pledged to donate 5% of the purchase price for each sale to (RED) and each unit features a splash of color and branding that wasn’t there previously. Continue reading to learn more.

Fresh partnership paves the way for three Anova (Product)Red Sous Vide Precision Cookers

Three new (ANOVA)Red offerings have joined the company’s lineup to “fight global health emergencies like AIDS and COVID.” No matter how many sous vide cookers Anova sells, it has committed to a minimum donation of $200,000.

Quick math tells us that Anova expects to sell $4 million or more in Anova (Product)Red Sous Vide Precision Cookers. With pricing from $129 to $399, this equates to anywhere from 10,000 to 31,000 unit sales. Donated funds will “strengthen health systems and support life-saving programs in the communities where pandemics hit hardest.”

“We started Anova Culinary on the principle of accessibility. Prior to Anova, sous vide devices were almost exclusively used by professionals and were not available to the everyday home cook. When the opportunity came to partner with (RED), we jumped at the chance to be part of the mission to make a more just and accessible global health system for communities around the world,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Stephen Svajian.

Pricing and availability

If you’re familiar with Anova’s pricing leading up to today’s partnership, there’s no difference. The smallest Anova (Product)Red offering is Nano, and it costs $129, while its high-end Pro model clocks in at $399. The mid-tier (ANOVA)ᴿᴱᴰ Precision Cooker is available for $199. Amazon pre-orders are slated to ship starting October 1, but models that are purchased directly from Anova will go out one week sooner.

9to5Toys’ Take

Anova is perhaps the most well-known manufacturer of consumer-grade sous vide precision cookers on the market today. As you would expect, pricing reflects this. There are many competitors that substantially undercut the new Anova (Product)Red offerings, but none of those purchases will result in a donation that helps fight global health emergencies. There’s also something to be said for buying from a reputable brand like Anova.

