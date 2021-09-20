Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac returns to all-time low at $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon currently offers the Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $29.99 shipped. As only the third notable price cut to date, you’re looking at 25% in savings from the usual $40 going rate in order to mark a return to the all-time low. With the ability to pair to three different devices at a time over Bluetooth, this Logitech keyboard can streamline your workstation. Ideal for pairing with a Mac and iPad or using to bridge the gap between macOS and Windows, the Logitech K380 also has FLOW support and 24-month battery life. Over 9,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re just in the market for something even more compact, going with the Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard at $25 is a solution that’s hard to beat. Not only are you saving some extra cash, but this peripheral also arrives with a built-in trackpad. That makes it a capable option for using with not only your computer, but also smart TVs and more. Its 4.5/5 star rating from over 24,000 customers seems to reflect just how versatile the keyboard is, too.

Speaking of elevated typing experience, earlier this month we went hands-on with the Das Keyboard 4 Professional for Mac as the latest installment of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series. I walked away quite impressed, finding the premium, German-engineered build to finally deliver a compelling mechanical keyboard experience. Get all of the details right here, or just checkout some of the more battlestation-worthy options in our PC gaming guide.

Logitech K380 Multi-Device Keyboard features:

The Logitech K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard brings the comfort and convenience of desktop typing to your smartphone, tablet, and more.Built-In Hotkeys:The built-in hotkeys include the following functions: Home, Back, App-switch, Contextual Menu, Easy-Switch Connect, Power: On/Off.

