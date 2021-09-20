Elgato’s Ring Light is a must-have for streaming at $153 (Reg. up to $200), more from $50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsElgato
From $50
Elgato Ring Light hovering over a monitor in a streaming setup

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $152.84 shipped. Down from its list price of $200, and normal going rate of $170 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by over $7. If you’re doing any live streaming or video calling from home, then you know how important quality lighting is. The Elgato Ring Light delivers 2,500-lumens of brightness at a color temperature of 2,900K to 7,000K, depending on what you need to match the existing lighting in your space. Plus, you can control it with your Windows or Mac computer as well as your iPhone or Android smartphone. The edge-lit design helps ensure a smooth and even lighting experience, and there’s even an included telescopic pole with ball head so you can mount a phone or camera inside with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more, and give our hands-on review a look for a more detailed breakdown of features.

More PC gaming deals:

Consider adding Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac to your on-the-go toolkit. Considering it’s at an all-time low of $30, you’re saving 25% here and adding a wireless keyboard to your mobile setup all at the same time. Designed to work with macOS, you’ll also find compatibility with iPadOS as well as Windows if needed.

More on the Elgato Ring Light:

  • Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android
  • 2500-lumen output and completely dimmable
  • 2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white
  • Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video
  • Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Elgato

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Deck out your Apple Health kit with Wyze Smart Scale at...
Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and c...
meross’ latest sale includes HomeKit garage door ...
Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone C...
NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 modem with 2Gb/s capabilitie...
Today’s best game deals: Trials of Mana $20, RE V...
Pair your iPhone 13 with mophie’s Snap+ Mini MagS...
Amazon’s Gold Box knocks up to 30% off Muscle Mil...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Aukey’s RGB Gaming Desk sees massive 50% cut to $80 all-time low, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Save now

Deck out your Apple Health kit with Wyze Smart Scale at $28 and Wyze Band for $25.50

From $25.50 Learn More

DODOcase iPhone 13 collection now live: custom case designer, leather wallets, more

Save 23%

Save up to 23% on Philips Hue HomeKit lightstrips and color bulb bundles from $80

From $80 Learn More
40% off

Banana Republic Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off your purchase + extra 10% off

+ 10% off Learn More
Save now

meross’ latest sale includes HomeKit garage door openers, plugs, lighting, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
Save 54%

Smartphone Accessories: JETech iPhone 13/Pro Silicone Case $6 (Save 54%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Little Misfortune, Space Grunts, Earth 3D, more

FREE+ Learn More