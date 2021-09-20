Elgato’s Ring Light is a must-have for streaming at $153 (Reg. up to $200), more from $50

Amazon is offering the Elgato Ring Light for $152.84 shipped. Down from its list price of $200, and normal going rate of $170 for the past month or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our last mention by over $7. If you’re doing any live streaming or video calling from home, then you know how important quality lighting is. The Elgato Ring Light delivers 2,500-lumens of brightness at a color temperature of 2,900K to 7,000K, depending on what you need to match the existing lighting in your space. Plus, you can control it with your Windows or Mac computer as well as your iPhone or Android smartphone. The edge-lit design helps ensure a smooth and even lighting experience, and there’s even an included telescopic pole with ball head so you can mount a phone or camera inside with ease. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more, and give our hands-on review a look for a more detailed breakdown of features.

Consider adding Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard for Mac to your on-the-go toolkit. Considering it’s at an all-time low of $30, you’re saving 25% here and adding a wireless keyboard to your mobile setup all at the same time. Designed to work with macOS, you’ll also find compatibility with iPadOS as well as Windows if needed.

Control via the onboard buttons or app on Mac/Windows/iPhone/Android

2500-lumen output and completely dimmable

2900 – 7000 K produces warm to cold white

Premium OSRAM LEDs ensure flicker-free video

Edge-lit architecture with multi-layer diffusion provides even illumination that’s easy on the eyes

