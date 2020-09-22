Razer has now cut the cord on three of its most iconic peripherals with the BlackShark V2 Pro, DeathAdder V2 Pro, and BlackWidow V3 Pro. With Razer’s Hyperspeed wireless across the board, these new variants are a great way to clean up a workspace or battlestation. Head below to watch the video and see all of Razer’s new Wireless Flagships in action.

BlackShark V2 Pro

While the BlackShark V2 and V2 X came out recently, it is a remake of the older BlackShark that was popular for its helicopter-inspired design and performance as a competitive headset. The V2 added some great features for competitive and casual gamers, and the V2 Pro adds Hyperspeed wireless to that long list.

With the BlackShark V2 Pro, you still get the THX Spatial audio and all of the fine-tuned audio profiles that come along with it. That is one of the things lacking on the more affordable $59.99 BlackShark V2 X, which doesn’t have the USB Sound Card.

Just like the normal V2, the V2 Pro is a very comfortable headset. It’s light and simple with great padding and easily adjustable cans. On the left of the headset are all of the controls. There is a large dial for volume, which has a notch at 50%, and a port for the removable mic, a 3.5mm plug, micro-USB charging port, mic mute button, and power button.

Wireless worked flawlessly on the BlackShark V2 Pro. This is a premium upgrade since you can get the same functionality in a wired form for $80 less, but if you want the most convenient form of this great headset, you’ve found it with the V2 Pro.

DeathAdder V2 Pro

With wireless variants of so many mice coming out recently, it’s probably not surprising that we’re seeing a cord-cutting version of one of Razer’s most beloved, the DeathAdder. Taking the tech found in the recent V2, the V2 Pro has new second-gen optical switches, Razer’s top-tier Focus+ sensor, and now Hyperspeed Wireless.

Razer Wireless Flagships: Video

If you’ve used a DeathAdder before, then you’ll feel right at home with the V2 Pro. I do find that the mouse buttons feel better on the V2 Pro than they did on the wired V2, though. I mentioned in my review of the wired V2 that the right mouse button felt a bit heavier than what I’m accustomed to, but the V2 Pro feels great. Mouse clicks feel right on point and easy to actuate.

Coming in at $129.99, the DeathAdder V2 Pro does carry the wireless premium. If you opt for the wired version, it will only set you back $69.99.

BlackWidow V3 Pro

Rounding out the line of new Razer wireless flagships is the BlackWidow V3 Pro. A full-sized keyboard with media keys, Hyperspeed, and Bluetooth wireless, and full per-key RGB, the BlackWidow V3 Pro has a lot to offer for the $229.99 price tag.

That is a lot of money for a keyboard, but as far as top-tier wireless gaming keyboards go, it’s not that far out of the ballpark. The aluminum body feels solid and the layout is simple and clean. The body style reminds me a lot of the Turret for Xbox that came out a little while ago and the media keys look like those found on the Huntsman Elite.

On the left is the switch for power and connection modes. The rest of the keyboard has a standard layout with media keys in the upper right that are very similar to the Huntsman Elite.

The BlackWidow V3 Pro can be specced out with either green click or yellow linear mechanical switches. Both have been updated in the V3 Pro. A clear switch housing lets RGB shine through brighter while the yellow switches also now come with a silicon sound dampener to provide a more quiet and smooth experience.

I’ve been getting used to smaller keyboards like the Huntsman Mini and the Drop ALT recently for gaming, so I did have a bit of trouble going back to the full-size BlackWidow V3 Pro. I play a lot of FPS games at around 400 DPI so big mouse swipes are pretty common and I found myself hitting the side of the keyboard a few times. That’s not going to be an issue for everyone but was definitely something I noticed and is one of the reasons I love the smaller form factor of the Huntsman Mini and Drop ALT.

BlackWidow V3 Pro: Lighting is life

Battery life varies greatly on how bright the RGB lighting is on the BlackWidow. With all the lighting turned off, the V3 Pro will last for up to 192 hours. Setting the RGB to spectrum cycling at 50% brightness takes that down to 25 hours and 100% brightness will slash it down to 13 hours. If you keep the cord handy, though, that’s plenty of time to get through a day and recharge when the keyboard isn’t in use.

Wrapping up

Overall, this new Razer wireless flagship lineup is a huge addition to their offerings. If the wireless variants are out of budget, there are great wired versions that work just as well. But, if you want the ultimate wireless gaming setup, this is a great place to look.

