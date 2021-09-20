Outcast 2 is set in a gorgeous world with a unique non-linear story progression system

We finally have information on a sequel to the award-winning action adventure hit originally launched 20 years ago. Outcast 2 is official, and brings Cutter Slade back into the spotlight after pioneering the genre of non-linear open-world games two decades ago. It all begins in the “spectacular alien world of Adelpha.” There, you find the Talans enslaved, the natural resources of the world stripped, and your own past having been intertwined with the robot forces. It’s up to you to save the planet, but can you do it?

Original Outcast team has reunited to transform gaming once again

Outcast was a genre-defining title when it was launched some 20 years ago. Pioneering the open-world non-linear genre, you’ll find that this game feature quite a unique experience. The original team behind the original release has reunited to create Outcast 2, bringing Cutter Slade back to life like never before, though some things still haven’t changed.

Cutter Slade returns with his same dry wit from the 90s

Cutter Slade, who’s an ex-Navy SEAL, is the start of the show here. Of course, if you played the original Outcast back when it was first released, you’d remember Cutter’s sense of wit. Well, dry wit. Either way, that’s still with him in this sequel, though Cutter will have to find ways to change and adapt to the new world around him, since many things have changed since his last adventure.

Curious how you’ll save Adelpha? Here’s a few tactics you’ll use

While we don’t have a ton of information about Outcast 2, we do know a few of the tactics you’ll use to save Adelpha. First, you’ll use a jetpack to jump, air-dash, glide, and traverse the in-game open world. You’ll be able to combine dozens of modules, creating your own personal weapons to take down the robots surrounding the island. The developers give you total control to approach the story at your own pace, considering this is a non-linear world. There are even hidden temples and wildlife to discover around thew world, which you can explore without any boundaries. Plus, you’ll get to experience a “beautiful, hand-crafted world accompanies by an epic soundtrack by Outcast’s original composer, Lennie Moore.”

Coming to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

We don’t have an official launch date for Outcast 2, but we do know that it’s nearing the end of its “pre-alpha” developmental stage. This isn’t a direct indication as to when it’ll launch, but the hope is early 2022 or sooner, though only time will tell there.

Outcast 2 will be available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Sadly, it doesn’t look like the title is coming to previous-generation consoles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!