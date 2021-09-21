Apple’s new white iPad Pro Magic Keyboards on sale for some of the first times from $257

Amazon is now offering some of the very first discounts on Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for the latest M1 iPad Pros headlined by the 12.9-inch model at $329.98 shipped. Down from $349, you’re looking at the first Amazon discount to date at $19 off and a rare chance to save. Best Buy shoppers who don’t mind going the open-box route can also pick one up from $299.99.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard was just refreshed alongside of the all-new M1 iPad Pros with a tweaked design to accommodate the slightly thicker tablets. Though the most notable of changes is that the accessory now comes in white, delivering a sleek appearance to complement your tablet. Otherwise, the entire experience is much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design pairs with Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C to refuel your device, as well as a backlight keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re rocking the 11-inch version of Apple’s M1 iPad Pro, you can also take advantage of much the same savings noted above on the compatible white Magic Keyboard. Right now, Amazon has the accessory marked down to $289.99, which is only the second notable discount to date. You can also go the open-box route at Best Buy for $256.99, as well. Other than being designed for the smaller of Apple’s latest iPad Pros, this one has all of the same features as the lead deal.

Then go complete your iPadOS upgrade by picking up this ongoing Apple Pencil 2 discount, which has dropped the must-have accessory down to $110. Though if you haven’t invested in the pro side of Apple’s lineup, it all-new iPad mini 2021 is looking to be quite the compelling device, and is also seeing a pre-order discount to $459.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

