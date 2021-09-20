Apple Pencil 2 drops to $110 just in time for iPad mini’s launch on Friday (Reg. $129)

-
Reg. $129 $110

After seeing the new iPad mini go up for pre-order for last week, a fitting discount has arrived on the must-have Apple Pencil 2. Right now at Woot, you can score the accessory for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the third-best price to date that’s the best since the end of August where it had dropped to $99. Whether you just pre-ordered the latest iPadOS experience from Apple or are finally ready to take its stylus for a ride, this discount makes Apple Pencil 2 even more of a must-have. Alongside a refreshed design that magnetically snaps onto the side of your iPad for charging and storage, it’ll also upgrade your digital art game alongside note taking and more. Head below for more.

If you happened to pick up the new entry-level 10.2-inch iPad instead, or have the previous-generation version, going with the original Apple Pencil will let you make out for even less at $90. While it lacks the unique magnetic design found above, it’ll still level up the experience of Apple’s most affordable iPad.

As we noted above, Apple’s all-new iPad mini is also on sale ahead of its release on Friday. Still available for launch day delivery, you can drop the price down to $459 before it even ships. That’s alongside much of the same pre-order savings on the new 10.2-inch iPad, which is down to $299.

Apple Pencil 2 features:

The new Apple Pencil makes note-taking, writing, and drawing better than ever. It magnetically attaches to iPad Pro, charges wirelessly, and lets you change tools with a simple double tap. Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

