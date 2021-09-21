Hyperkin unleashes modular Xbox travel bag for Series X with matching color scheme, more

If you’ve been looking for a way to properly tote your beloved Series X from one place to another, Hyperkin’s new Xbox travel bag could have your name all over it. Not only does it hold Microsoft’s most powerful console, but you’ll also have room for controllers, cables, and more. With three modular compartment arrangements to choose from, buyers should be able to easily find the ideal setup for future journeys. Once everything is stowed inside, an adjustable 4-foot shoulder strap makes it all simple to carry.

Hyperkin’s latest addition to The Rook lineup is a carrying case for none other than the Xbox Series X. Extra protective grid foam padding throughout the interior aims to keep your premium console safe and sound from any bumps that occur during your travel. On the outside, durable nylon fabric is used, which is well known for its abrasion resistance.

A modular design has to be one of the most notable features of Hyperkin’s new Xbox travel bag. The company touts that buyers will have three compartment arrangements to choose from, making this a good fit for hauling more than just the console. Once everything is loaded up, it can be easily hauled using an adjustable shoulder strap.

Pricing and availability

Hyperkin’s new Rook Travel Bag for Xbox Series X is now available to order on Amazon. While it is not officially in pre-order status, there is currently a one to two-month shipping delay. Pricing is set at $69.99, which could be high for some, but isn’t that bad given that the Xbox Series X won’t fit in most backpacks and requires a custom solution.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you’re like me, playing online with friends is good but not as great as being in person. Thankfully, Hyperkin’s new Xbox travel bag is here to make it easier than ever to get your console from A to B. It’s also bound to come in handy when on heading vacation–especially if you’re headed somewhere with a display that you can easily hook up to.

At $69.99, pricing may seem a bit high, but the tailor-made design paired with a color scheme that nicely matches Xbox Series X will undoubtedly make it worth every penny. And let’s not forget about the modular design that ensures everything will fit just the way you like.

