Michael Strahan collection with Men’s Wearhouse has stylish apparel from $10

Men’s Wearhouse is collaborating with Michael Strahan for an exclusive collection of men’s apparel. If you’re not familiar, Michael is a US TV personality, journalist, and former professional football player. There are 61 pieces in this collection that include business, casual, and athleisure wear. Pricing starts at just $10, and there’s free delivery on orders of $99 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find out all of our favorite picks from the Michael Strahan x Men’s Wearhouse collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Reebok x National Geographic collection here.

Peter Sachse, interim co-CEO, Tailored Brands, said:

We are thrilled to expand and strengthen our partnership with Michael and Constance with the launch of MSX. These exclusive styles have been an inspiring collaboration with Michael, his team, and the talented design, merchandising, and marketing teams at Tailored Brands. Michael and Tailored Brands share the same goal in terms of helping all customers look and feel their best for their memorable moments as well as everyday occasions with a great selection of clothing at accessible prices. Michael also shares our ideals of treating everyone with the same respect, regardless of background and, as such, we believe this continuing partnership makes perfect sense for our customers.

Men’s Wearhouse x Michael Strahan business wear

Every man needs a classic sports coat in their wardrobe. One of the most notable items from this line is the Black Classic Fit Suit Separates Coat. This coat features cooling technologies to help keep the wearer comfortable. It’s also infused with spandex and has three pockets to store small essentials. This coat is priced at $175 and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Casual attire favorites

A standout in casual wear from this collection is the MSX Crew Neck Tee. This T-shirt was designed for comfort and it comes in seven fun color options. The $20 T-shirt features a no-chafe seam and quick-drying fabric. This is a nice option for workouts as well as layering for fall weather.

Another notable item in casual wear from this line is the Straight-Leg Jeans in a Charcoal wash that’s very on-trend for the fall season. These jeans feature a highly flattering tapered hem and a stretch-infused fabric, which is nice for comfort and mobility. I love that this style can be dressed up or down with a button-down shirt and blazer or comfortable T-shirt. Plus, they’re priced at just $50.

