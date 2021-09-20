Reebok x National Geographic collection offers nine unique shoes to explore in

Reebok recently collaborated with National Geographic to design seven different shoe styles from their classic line. The seven pairs of shoes include: Club C, Club C Revenge Legacy, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, two colorways of the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure, and the Nano X1 Adventure. These shoes are priced from $80 to $140 and were designed to help get you outdoors. The majority of the shoes are also gender-neutral, which means anyone can wear them. Each pair was inspired by nature colors as well as the monthly magazine’s outdoor themes. Head below the jump to find out even more about the Reebok x National Geographic collection.

“Shoes are the ultimate portal into exploration,” says Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant on the Reebok x National Geographic collaboration. “They provide protection as we travel through new terrains, but also, over time they often tell amazing stories about the journeys we’ve taken and the experiences we’ve went through. I was thrilled to join Reebok and National Geographic to not only shine a light on the incredible environments that inspired the collection but to also provide inspiration for future exploration.”

Reebok x National Geographic Shoes

One of the most notable pairs of shoes from this collection is the National Geographic Nano X1 Adventure Shoes. Made to help you hike up the trail, these shoes have exceptional traction and are highly cushioned to promote comfort. They’re also stretch-infused and very lightweight to give you a natural stride. An African Safari design inspired by National Geographic takes your look to a new level. This style is priced at $140 and comes in an array of neutral color options.

Another notable style from this collection is the Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Shoes priced at $120. The upper part of the shoes features a water-resistant barrier with an H2O Drain design that allows water to drain quickly and easily. These shoes are great for hiking, running, and training with very lightweight materials. This shoe also comes in four color options with markings inspired by the colors, textures, and bioluminescence of sea life.

If you’re looking for a more casual option, the National Geographic Classic Leather Legacy AZ Shoes are a perfect option. This is a nice style for fall that will pair with jeans, joggers, shorts, and more. The desert look was designed with neutral earth tones and a snakeskin texture. The interior of the shoe also has a graphic of the Sahara. They’re priced at $90 and are already rated 4.8/5 stars by Reebok customers.

