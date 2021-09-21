Save up to 50% on Tessan surge protectors and power strips from $10, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now taking up to 50% off a selection of Tessan power strips and multi-outlet wall adapters starting at $10. Prime members will benefit from free shipping across the lot, which is also available in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Tessan 6-Outlet Surge Protector with shelf at $12.79. Normally fetching $16, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This surge protector can help defend against up to 900-Joule power spikes while also streamlining the nightstand, desk, and bathroom with six outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports for plugging in smartphones, earbuds, and rechargeable electric toothbrushes. Not to mention, a handy shelf to rest essentials on. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go shop all of the other offers in today’s sale before it is too late. With offers on more traditional surge protectors to some more smartphone-focused offerings, there’s up to 50% in savings to be had across the collection.

Though if it’s gear for your everyday carry charging setup, our smartphone accessories guide is certainly worth a look. You’ll find a collection of chargers, power banks, and other essentials for keeping all of your gear topped off, be it at home or out and about. Though Anker’s new 20W Nano Pro USB-C chargers are certainly worth a look, especially if you have a new iPhone 13 on the way.

Tessan 6-Outlet Surge Protector with shelf features:

Turn 2 sockets into 6 electrical outlets; Large spacing can charge 6 big plug at the same time without blocking; This wall mount surge protector can keep your devices safe from circuit overload with a 900 Joules Surge Protection rating. This USB wall charger can detect charged devices and deliver charging speed up to 2.4A max, compatible with cell phone, camera, laptops, power bank and more USB devices; The indicator let you know the power is on/off.

