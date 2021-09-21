Save up to 50% on Tessan surge protectors and power strips from $10, today only

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTessan
Save 50% From $10

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now taking up to 50% off a selection of Tessan power strips and multi-outlet wall adapters starting at $10. Prime members will benefit from free shipping across the lot, which is also available in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Tessan 6-Outlet Surge Protector with shelf at $12.79. Normally fetching $16, you’re looking at 20% in savings alongside a new all-time low. This surge protector can help defend against up to 900-Joule power spikes while also streamlining the nightstand, desk, and bathroom with six outlets. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports for plugging in smartphones, earbuds, and rechargeable electric toothbrushes. Not to mention, a handy shelf to rest essentials on. Over 1,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go shop all of the other offers in today’s sale before it is too late. With offers on more traditional surge protectors to some more smartphone-focused offerings, there’s up to 50% in savings to be had across the collection.

Though if it’s gear for your everyday carry charging setup, our smartphone accessories guide is certainly worth a look. You’ll find a collection of chargers, power banks, and other essentials for keeping all of your gear topped off, be it at home or out and about. Though Anker’s new 20W Nano Pro USB-C chargers are certainly worth a look, especially if you have a new iPhone 13 on the way.

Tessan 6-Outlet Surge Protector with shelf features:

Turn 2 sockets into 6 electrical outlets; Large spacing can charge 6 big plug at the same time without blocking; This wall mount surge protector can keep your devices safe from circuit overload with a 900 Joules Surge Protection rating. This USB wall charger can detect charged devices and deliver charging speed up to 2.4A max, compatible with cell phone, camera, laptops, power bank and more USB devices; The indicator let you know the power is on/off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Tessan

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon a...
Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live w...
Govee Amazon Gold Box takes up to 40% off color smart h...
Thank Bezos for these 44% Amazon Echo Show 8 discounts ...
Amazon clears out iPhone 12/Pro/Max/mini MagSafe cases ...
SanDisk’s 1TB Extreme 1050MB/s USB-C SSD with dro...
OnePlus 9 Pro and its Hasselblad-backed cameras fall to...
HP’s 2020 Chromebook X360 14a laptop takes a $70 ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 73%

Smartphone Accessories: Amazon Basics MFi Lightning Cables $4 (Save 73%), more

From $4 Learn More
Today only

Home Depot takes up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, today only

50% off Learn More
All-time low

Gerber Slim Drive Pocket Knife Multi-tool hits Amazon all-time low from $25.50 shipped

$25.50 Learn More
46% off

Deep deals on high-end Wusthof knives: Kitchen shears utility set $26 (Reg. $40) + more

From $26 Learn More
10% off

Amazon iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors now live with launch deals from $8 Prime shipped

From $8 Learn More
Save 40%

Govee Amazon Gold Box takes up to 40% off color smart home lighting and more from $11

From $11 Learn More
30% off

Eddie Bauer takes 30% off outerwear must-haves + extra 50% off clearance

+ 50% off Learn More
Save 44%

Thank Bezos for these 44% Amazon Echo Show 8 discounts at lows from $45

From $45 Learn More