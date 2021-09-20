Roast a whole chicken in the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $160 (Save $90), more

-
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Save $90 From $70

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 18-liter Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $250, today’s $90 savings are a match for the second-best price to date, at $10 short of the all-time low. This family-sized air fryer brings a menagerie of fresh ways to keep dinner simple. Aside from air frying, you’ll find broiling, roasting, convection baking, rotisserie cooking, and dehydrating features here among others. Faster than a conventional oven, the Instant Omni “preheats in seconds,” while still offering enough space to roast a whole chicken or make a fresh pizza. Over 400 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

More Insatnt Pot Air Fryer deals:

Before you go, there are a few other home goods deals we’ve just rounded up that might be of interest to you. For breakfast lovers, these waffle makers are a must for cozy fall mornings starting at just $24.50. And just about everybody could benefit from some handy glass storage containers in their kitchen; luckily, this 24-piece set is down to $34 shipped.

More on the Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

  • 10-in-1 Kitchen Appliances: air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, convection oven
  • EvenCrisp Technology: provides all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil
  • Golden Quartz Technology: delivers fast and even cooking performance
  • Rotisserie: cook perfect self-basted meals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Instant Pot

About the Author

Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel pr...
Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3...
Score a new waffle maker for fall/winter from $24.50 to...
Ditch plastic for glass with this 24-piece food storage...
Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of ...
Save 20% on Case-Mate AirTag keychain rings, rugged str...
Motorola Android smartphones on sale at Amazon: Moto On...
Feast during your break with this 24-liter lunch bag an...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $30

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset returns to all-time low of $100 (Rare discount, $30 off)

$100 Learn More
2021 low

Thrustmaster’s TMX Force Feedback racing wheel preps you for Forza Horizon 5 at $130

$130 Learn More
30% off

Just $7 Prime shipped will score Gorilla Grip’s 3-Slot Tool Holder (New low, 30% off)

$7 Learn More
Reg. $50

Score a new waffle maker for fall/winter from $24.50 today: Dash, Oster, more (Reg. up to $50)

$38 Learn More
Reg. $80+

Reolink’s Argus 2 1080p Wi-Fi camera ships with a solar panel for a cord-free setup at $70

$70 Learn More
20% off

Ditch plastic for glass with this 24-piece food storage set at under $34 (Save 20%)

Under $34 Learn More

Amazon leaks its upcoming Kindle Paperwhite 5 ahead of next week’s event

Twelve South StayGo Mini review: A versatile USB-C hub with 4K HDMI for iPad and MacBook