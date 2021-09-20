Roast a whole chicken in the Instant Omni 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $160 (Save $90), more

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 18-liter Omni Plus 10-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $159.99 shipped. Typically fetching as much as $250, today’s $90 savings are a match for the second-best price to date, at $10 short of the all-time low. This family-sized air fryer brings a menagerie of fresh ways to keep dinner simple. Aside from air frying, you’ll find broiling, roasting, convection baking, rotisserie cooking, and dehydrating features here among others. Faster than a conventional oven, the Instant Omni “preheats in seconds,” while still offering enough space to roast a whole chicken or make a fresh pizza. Over 400 customers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

More Insatnt Pot Air Fryer deals:

Before you go, there are a few other home goods deals we’ve just rounded up that might be of interest to you. For breakfast lovers, these waffle makers are a must for cozy fall mornings starting at just $24.50. And just about everybody could benefit from some handy glass storage containers in their kitchen; luckily, this 24-piece set is down to $34 shipped.

More on the Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

10-in-1 Kitchen Appliances: air fryer, broiler, mini oven, rotisserie, dehydrator, reheating oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, convection oven

EvenCrisp Technology: provides all the crunch and tenderness of deep-frying with 95% less oil

Golden Quartz Technology: delivers fast and even cooking performance

Rotisserie: cook perfect self-basted meals

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!