See your entire home even in the dark with color night vision on the all-new Wyze Cam Pan V2

After launching the Wyze Cam Pan in 2018, the company has finally announced the all-new Cam Pan V2. What took three years to update? Well, the new camera features color night vision, automatic motion tracking (which moves “faster than ever”), the ability to scan an entire room in just three seconds, plus much more. It’s launching at a slightly higher price of $39.99 plus shipping, but with the added features, it’s worth considering over the previous-generation model. So what has changed? Let’s take a closer look.

Color night vision highlights the Wyze Cam Pan V2

The headlining feature of the Wyze Cam V3 was the fact that it used a Starlight sensor to provide 1080p color night vision, instead of the black and white infrared that we’re used to. Well, that feature has now made its way to the Cam Pan V2, delivering high-quality 1080p color night vision to your home security setup in a 360-degree rotating camera.

This means that, provided you have it enabled, you’ll be able to see exactly what’s going on at night without having to try and rely on the poor infrared LED beams reaching an area. In our hands-on review, Jordan showed just how big of a difference it made when using color night vision. When compared to IR, you couldn’t make out many of the finer details in the image, but the Starlight sensor allowed you to see exactly what was happening. The Cam Pan V2 will be able to do just the same, which is a huge upgrade over the previous model.

See your home faster than ever before with new and improved motors

Not only does the Cam Pan V2 allow you to see at night better, but it also features improved processing power and better motors that enable the ability to scan the entire room in just three seconds. Not only that, but improved automatic motion tracking lets the camera follow real-time movement “faster than ever.” This means that the camera can follow people, pets, or anything that moves with ease now.

Two-way audio and a mini siren allow you to communicate with those on the other end of the camera, or warn them

You’ll also find that there’s a built-in speaker and microphone with the Wyze Cam Pan V2 that enables you to communicate with those on the other end of the lens from afar. This could be consoling a pet who misses you, checking in on kids who should be doing chores, or looking to see what a notification is for. If that notification is an intruder, then you’ll have the ability to set off a loud siren to warn them to leave before help arrives.

While more expensive than the previous-generation, Wyze Cam Pan V2 still packs a punch for its price point

The Wyze Cam Pan V2 comes in at $39.99 plus $9.99 shipping. However, Amazon has the pre-order live at $48.05. That pushes the camera to the $50 price point, but that’s still not horrible when you consider what all you get with the camera. The Starlight sensor, updated motors, and additional features make it a compelling option to keep an eye on the entire inside of your home through a single lens, instead of having to install multiple cameras to accomplish the same task.

