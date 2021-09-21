Wyze Cam V3 goes on sale for first time in months at $31 (Reg. $36)

Amazon now offers the Wyze Cam V3 Smart Home Camera for $31.40 shipped. Typically fetching $36, like you’d pay directly from Wyze with the included shipping fee, today’s offer amounts to a rare discount that comes within $1 of the all-time low set back in May. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Though this time around there are some notable upgrades, including an IP65 weather-resistant package, a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, added motion detection, and continuous recording. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review.

In order to take advantage of the continuous recording features noted above, you’ll need a microSD card. That’s why we recommend using some of your savings towards this popular 32GB Samsung offering that arrives with enough room to keep days of footage at a time. In conjunction with the cloud storage, this is a great way to tailor the footage backlog to your liking.

Though if you’re in need of a more comprehensive security upgrade for your setup, yesterday saw a series of Arlo camera offerings go on sale. Delivering everything from outdoor and video doorbell form-factors to HomeKit packages and more, pricing starts from $100 at some of the best prices to date.

Wyze Cam V3 features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room.  An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

