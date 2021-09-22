Anker’s Roav DashCam S1 packs a built-in GPS with 1080p60 recording at low of $60 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Anker Roav DashCam S1 1080p Dash Camera for $59.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Also matched at Newegg. Normally $80, today’s deal matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked and beats our previous mention by $4. The notable feature here is the fact that it has a built-in GPS, ensuring that you’ll know the exact location a recording was taken. Not only that, the Sony Starvis sensor allows for “balanced, detailed nighttime capture” and you’ll find 1080p 60FPS capture here. Plus, there’s a dedicated app that uses the GPS data to track your route, allowing you to replay any part of your trip with ease. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use your savings to pick up this 128GB microSD card, which will easily store footage from multiple months before it overwrites the oldest recordings. It’s just $18.50, making it easy to pick up with your savings from today’s deal. Plus, if you ever decide to replace the dash camera, this can be used in most standard DSLR or point-and-shoot cameras just the same.

Don’t forget to swing by our smartphone accessories guide for other great ways to save. There, you’ll find our daily roundup, which today features a MagSafe charger for $20. Plus, once you arrive home, use Anker’s new silver Smart Lock Touch to unlock your door. Right now, it’s on sale for the first time at $210, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Anker Roav DashCam S1 Dash Camera:

Full HD: Records in 60fps to clearly capture speeding vehicles in crisp 1080p resolution.

Clear Night Vision: A high-sensitivity Sony Starvis sensor ensures balanced, detailed nighttime capture.

Shock-Activated: A gravity sensor automatically activates the camera if your car is bumped to record hit-and-runs.

Dedicated App: The Roav app tracks your route so you can replay any part of your journey, manage videos, and share the recording on social media, with a tap.

