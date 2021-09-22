Smartphone Accessories: Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger $20 (Save 20%), more

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its ArcField MagSafe Charger for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $25, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date at 20% off and a match of the all-time low set once before. Spigen’s magnetic wireless charger arrives with a 7.5W output in order to refuel your iPhone 12 or upcoming iPhone 13 with MagSafe. Undercutting Apple’s official charger in price even while it’s currently at an all-time low, this more affordable alternative is a notable way to try out the technology without breaking the bank. Over 250 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.
No need to put effort into finding the sweet spot. Seamlessly aligned magnet ensure stable charging in any orientation. Perfect for Daily Usage: 1.66 oz is light enough to carry around and 0.24 inch thickness is slim enough to use your phone while charging
Fast Wireless Charging for iPhone 12 & iPhone 13 series: ArcField Magnetic Wireless Charger is especially designed for iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max / iPhone 13 Mini / iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max / iPhone 12 Mini, and provides up to 7.5W fast wireless charging (Spigen ArcStation Pro 20W Charger is recommended for fast wireless charging)
