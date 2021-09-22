Anker’s new silver Smart Lock Touch sees first discount to $210 (Save 20%), more from $34

Anker is launching a new mid-week sale today courtesy of its official Amazon storefront, discounting a series of eufy smart home security offerings in the process. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is its Smart Lock Touch in silver for $209.99 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code ELOCKSL2 at checkout. Down from $260, you’re looking at the very first discount on this more premium style alongside 20% in savings and a new all-time low. Delivering five different ways to unlock the front door, this smart deadbolt packs a built-in touchscreen number pad for typing in pins alongside the unique inclusion of a fingerprint scanner. Plus, there’s Alexa and Assistant control, Bluetooth connectivity, and even the ability to use a traditional key. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker eufy security discounts:

Speaking of outdoor smart home upgrades, Anker just recently released its latest addition to the eufy stable with a new flagship offering. The just-released Floodlight Cam 2 Pro arrives with 2K recording alongside AI-backed pan/tilt features and three integrated LED panels. You can get a closer look at it in our launch coverage, but then be sure to head on over to our smart home guide for all of the other best deals this week.

eufy Smart Lock Touch featues:

Smart Lock Touch now supports Wi-Fi. Set up the included Wi-Fi Bridge to lock and unlock Smart Lock Touch right from your phone, no matter where you are. Smart Lock recognizes your fingerprint in just 0.3 seconds, and unlocks your door in 1 second. Faster than fumbling your keys. Open smart fingerprint door lock in an instant using your fingerprint, unlock with the eufy Security app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, or by using either the electronic keypad or the key.

