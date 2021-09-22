‘Alexa, turn on the patio lights:’ TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug hits new low of $15

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-LinkKasa
Save $10 $15

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $15.29 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Already marked down from the $25 list price, that coupon takes off an extra 15% which is enough to mark a new all-time low at more than $2.50 under our previous mention. Ready to double your outdoor device capabilities, the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features two independently controllable outlets with compatibility for Alexa and Assistant. Like the original Kasa smart plug, you can use these to set timers and schedules for your devices, control them via voice command, or operate it with your smartphone. Over 600 customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Fine with just a single outlet? Then you can pick up this single-outlet Kasa outdoor smart plug for just $14 after you clip the on-page coupon. It brings with it all the same notable features from our lead deal, just in a more compact package. It also sports IP64 weather resistance, so it’s ready for the changing seasons too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Otherwise, you can find a whole caboodle of Kasa smart home deals in our recent roundup. That way, you can outfit the whole home with smart RGB bulbs and light switches, or dive in with a two-pack of Kasa smart plugs at a new all-time low of $14.50.

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas. Remotely power your outdoor smart plug on or off with just a single tap on your phone. Group your indoor and outdoor devices for unified control like combining your living room bulbs with the patio lights connected to your outdoor plug, so you can light up your home for a memorable dinner party.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link Kasa

About the Author

Score the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at ne...
Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discoun...
Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new...
Skytech’s Shiva gaming desktop delivers RTX 3070 ...
This dual-monitor desk mount just hit a new 1-year low ...
Anker’s Android Nebula Cosmos Projector now $600 ...
This Xbox Series X|S controller skin bundles eight thum...
New CYRILL iPhone 13 case launch deals start from $14: ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug falls to new low of $18 (Save 28%), more from $12

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $25+

TP-Link Kasa 2-pack smart plugs hit all-time low at $14.50 + more switches and bulbs from $10

From $10 Learn More
50% off

Score the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard at new low of $15 (Save 50%), more

From $13.50 Learn More

Everything we know about LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets: Book of Boba Fett, battle packs, more

New low

Razer’s new BlackWidow V3 Mini sees first discount to $150 (Save $30), more from $40

$150 Learn More

Scuf Instinct Pro review: the premium custom wireless Xbox controller [video]

Expand your colection

VUDU celebrates Lucasfilm’s 50th anniversary with Star Wars 4K bundle, Indiana Jones, more

Shop now Learn More
New low

Wyze’s ANC Wireless Headphones with Alexa see new low at $56 shipped (Reg. $80)

$56 Learn More