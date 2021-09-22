‘Alexa, turn on the patio lights:’ TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug hits new low of $15

Amazon is now offering TP-Link’s latest Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug for $15.29 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Already marked down from the $25 list price, that coupon takes off an extra 15% which is enough to mark a new all-time low at more than $2.50 under our previous mention. Ready to double your outdoor device capabilities, the Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features two independently controllable outlets with compatibility for Alexa and Assistant. Like the original Kasa smart plug, you can use these to set timers and schedules for your devices, control them via voice command, or operate it with your smartphone. Over 600 customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Fine with just a single outlet? Then you can pick up this single-outlet Kasa outdoor smart plug for just $14 after you clip the on-page coupon. It brings with it all the same notable features from our lead deal, just in a more compact package. It also sports IP64 weather resistance, so it’s ready for the changing seasons too. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Otherwise, you can find a whole caboodle of Kasa smart home deals in our recent roundup. That way, you can outfit the whole home with smart RGB bulbs and light switches, or dive in with a two-pack of Kasa smart plugs at a new all-time low of $14.50.

TP-Link Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug features:

An outdoor plug needs a strong WiFi signal and the Kasa Smart WiFi Outdoor Plug has one of the strongest. With a built-in power amplifier for long range WiFi, the outdoor plug has a reach of up to 300 ft in open areas. Remotely power your outdoor smart plug on or off with just a single tap on your phone. Group your indoor and outdoor devices for unified control like combining your living room bulbs with the patio lights connected to your outdoor plug, so you can light up your home for a memorable dinner party.

