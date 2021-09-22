Affordable upgrade to Sceptre’s Nebula 44-inch 120Hz UltraWide at $530 (Save $170)

Amazon is now discounting the Sceptre Nebula 44-inch UltraWide 1080p 120Hz Monitor to $529.97 shipped. Usually fetching $700, it just recently dropped to $600 with today’s offer taking another $70 off to mark the second-best price to date. Delivering an affordable way to bring a massive UltraWide form-factor to your battlestation, this Sceptre monitor sports a sleek white colorway that pairs with customizable RGB lights on the back. Though its panel is what you’ll mainly be looking at, which delivers a 1080p resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 600-nit brightness, and AMD FreeSync Premium support. Both DisplayPort and HDMI inputs round out the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

If a 44-inch display is a bit too unwieldy for your battlestation, going with this Sceptre 27-inch curved offering at $220 might be a better fit. You’re still looking at a 1080p panel, which steps up to a 144Hz refresh rate. It certainly won’t be as eye-catching of an upgrade, but will still refresh your monitor at a more affordable price than the lead deal. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

If your battlestation budget is a bit larger than what will cover the featued Sceptre offering, you’ll certainly want to have a look at this ongoing discount on Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor. This UltraWide steps up to not only a larger form-factor, but also throws in a curved panel with 1,000-nit brightness. And now that it is $200 off, you can lock-in the best price to date.

Sceptre Nebula 44-inch 120Hz UltraWide features:

Sceptre’s E448B-FSN168W 44-inch Ultrawide 120Hz LED Monitor – Out of this World. Check out Sceptre’s first monitor in our newest NEBULA series! The E448B-FSN168 Super Ultrawide Monitor delivers a cinematic 32:9 aspect ratio with a 3840 x 1080 resolution, all on a majestic 44-inch screen. But hang onto your seats – visuals aren’t the only thing impressive about this display. With a 32:9 Ultrawide Monitor, captivate, gather, and immerse the attention of a larger audience in the room with a 44-inch screen.

