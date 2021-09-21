Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor sees $200 discount to Amazon low

Amazon now offers the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor for $899.99 shipped. Having dropped from $1,100, you’re looking at $200 in savings alongside an all-time low price set only once before. Delivering 49-inches of screen real estate to your battlestation with a 120Hz QLED panel backed by AMD FreeSync 2 support. Able to dish out 1,000-nits of brightness, even HDR content will look its best. And to help you take advantage of the curved design, there’s picture by picture support for display content from its HDMI or DisplayPort input. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without as massive of a gaming setup upgrade, Samsung’s CRG5 24-inch Monitor delivers a pretty notable addition to your setup at a more affordable price. Clocking in at $229, you’re looking at a 144Hz panel that pairs with FreeSync, a 1080p resolution, and curved form-factor.

Then go hit up our PC gaming guide for other ways to treat your battlestation to an upgrade at a discount. Ranging from racing simulator essentials to headsets, mice, and more. Though Razer’s new Huntsman V2/TKL Keyboard that just launched last week is definitely worth a look, too.

Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor features:

Built to deliver a wide and immersive gaming experience, the C49RG9 49″ 32:9 120 Hz Curved FreeSync HDR VA Gaming Monitor from Samsung features a 49″ Vertical Alignment (VA) panel with a native resolution of 5120 x 1440, a 32:9 aspect ratio, an 1800R curvature rating, a 120 Hz refresh rate, DisplayHDR 1000 with a peak luminance of 1000 cd/m2, AMD FreeSync II, and QLED backlighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!