This smart controller toggles two power outlets when desired temps strike: $16.50 (Save 50%)

Tessan Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 15,000+) via Amazon is offering its Smart Temperature Controller for $16.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s deal does in fact shave 50% off the amount you’d typically have to spend and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Want to trigger power on a gadget when a specific temperature is hit? If so, this controller could be just the thing. Once plugged into the wall it will provide you with two outlets, a temperature probe, and a digital controller. Everything can be controlled and configured from the Smart Life smartphone app, Alexa, or Assistant. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you simply want to keep tabs on the temperature and humidity of a given area, perhaps Govee Bluetooth Indoor Hygrometer would be a better fit at $12 Prime shipped. With it you will be able to not only see readings on its display, but can also pull it up on your smartphone when within 196 feet of the device. Bear in mind that there are no smart plug capabilities like what you’ll find in the lead deal.

Expand your smart home even further with an Apple Health-ready food nutrition scale at $10 Prime shipped. You can also cash in on Anker’s new Smart Lock Touch at $210 alongside Wyze Cam V3 at $31. And if you’re curious what new products have been released or announced lately, be sure to swing by the news portion of our site.

TESSAN Smart Temperature Controller features:

  • Plug and Play: TESSAN wifi digital temperature controller comes with smart heating and cooling outlets; Simply plug in the smart thermostat, you can mount or hang the plug as needs; With suction cup on the probe, allows to place it to the glass or wall stably; Completed the setup in minutes
  • Advanced Remote Control: Adjust the settings and monitor the smart temperature controller on free app from anywhere; Temps record can be viewed on the phone; Help you locate the detailed data to better monitor the scenes; An alert notification will automatic send to you once the temp exceed the setting range; Support 2.4Ghz Wifi only, dual-band (2.4G and 5G) WiFi need to set a separate 2.4G channel

