Accurately log a meal’s nutrition in Apple Health with this $10 smart food scale (All-time low)

Smartindex (99% lifetime positive feedback from 8,500+) via Amazon is offering its FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Keep an accurate count of calorie, vitamin, protein, and fat intake when cooking at home with this smart nutrition scale. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices with HealthKit logging support for folks that prefer the Apple ecosystem. With over 320,000 entries in the USDA food database, it should be a cinch to find and log a majority of items. Its tempered glass surface is paired with a sleek design that ensures it will look great in just about any kitchen. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when you reinvest today’s savings into Amazon’s 5-piece Resistance Band Set at under $11 Prime shipped. Each piece in this set is made of durable latex with a slip-free surface that ensures it will stay in place throughout use. Given the lightweight and compact nature of these bands, you’ll be able to take them with you even when traveling.

And if you like smart gadgets, be sure to peek at Anker’s new Lock Touch at $210 alongside Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at $45. A couple of other notable markdowns include this 2-pack of Sengled RGB LED Wi-Fi Light Bulbs at $17 in addition to Wyze Cam V3 for $31. And speaking of Wyze, be sure to check out our release coverage of Cam Pan V2.

FITINDEX Smart Food Nutrition Scale features:

The digital kitchen scale and apps are easy to use. Download the “Gennec” APP through Apple Store or Google Play to record and track your daily meals. It contains more than 320,000 USDA food database. Add and customize your own food data to the APP as needed.

The digital food scale with coffee maker function to help you DIY coffee freely. The Gennec APP supports the calculation of time and can display the ratio of coffee to beans, enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!