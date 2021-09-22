TravisMatthew Eco Collection launches with 16 new items from $30: Polos, t-shirts, more

TravisMatthew recently launched its Eco collection that uses a blend of fabrics designed with at least 98% organic cotton and 62% recycled polyester created from plastic bottles. If you’re not familiar with TravisMatthew, this popular men’s clothing and golf line is inspired by the California coast. There are 16 new items throughout this collection with pricing starting at $30. It’s also nice to know that, “from Sept. 20 through Dec. 15, 2021, TravisMathew will donate 100% of profits from the Eco Collection, with a minimum donation of $100,000 to the Surfrider Foundation”. Be sure to find all of our top picks from the TravisMatthew Eco collection below.

“We are extremely excited and proud to launch our Eco Collection benefiting the Surfrider Foundation,” TravisMathew CEO Ryan Ellis stated. “We’ve been working on this project for a long time, putting in tons of research in an effort to find solutions and build more sustainability in our product line and in our company’s practices. We know it’s important to do our part and we couldn’t be happier to join the fight for our planet’s health.”

TravisMatthew Eco Apparel

TravisMatthew is known for its excellent polo shirts and the Cool and Clear style is one of my personal favorites. This shirt is infused with spandex, which is perfect for your golf game, and the material is lightweight. I really like all of the details in this polo – including the logo on the back of the neck, the chest, and the retro line across the front. It’s available in sizes from S to 3XL and priced at $90.

Another standout from this collection that can be paired with the polo is the Hydro Shorts. This style can be worn in or out of the water, and it has a stretch waistband that promotes comfort. It’s the ultimate versatile pair of shorts for the man on the go and for someone who likes adventure. They’re available in navy coloring and priced at $85.

If you’re looking for a casual piece for everyday wear, the Continental Divide T-Shirt is a great option. It’s priced at just $40 and has a large logo on the back and the front. This t-shirt is made of 100% Organic Pima Cotton and pairs perfectly with jeans, shorts, joggers, and more.

