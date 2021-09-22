Twelve South HoverBar Duo sees rare discount to $70 with our exclusive code

Twelve South is partnering with 9to5Toys to offer our readers an exclusive discount on one of its must-have accessories for the new iPad mini. Applying our code 9TO5TOYS at checkout will drop the price of the Twelve South HoverBar Duo down to $70.40 shipped. Marking one of the very first discounts we’ve seen, you can now slash the price down from $80 to deliver a match of the all-time low set once before.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo launched earlier in the year to deliver an upgraded iPad experience, and with the latest iPad mini arriving come Friday, today’s discount makes for a perfect chance to score the complementary accessory. Sporting a premium metal build, the stand arrives with three points of articulation to help adjust the viewing angle. And living up to its name HoverBar Duo also has a 2-in-1 design that prop up an iPad on a desk or clamp underneath a cabinet. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

HoverBar Duo’s adjustable design makes the accessory quite the versatile offering to keep in your setup. It’s perfect for standalone use with an iPad when paired with an external keyboard or to get a better angle for drawing. But the flexible stand also means you can prop up a tablet next to the main display in your setup with Sidecar for extending the workflow off of a MacBook or iMac. Or you could just clip it somewhere around the house to use as a dedicated smart home dashboard, among other use cases.

Just make sure you apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout in order to drop the price to $70.40.

Twelve South HoverBar Duo features:

HoverBar Duo is an adjustable iPad stand that frees your hands so you can do more – and create more – with iPad. Watch a cooking show or record your own crafting videos. Lift your iPad to eye-level for Zoom calls or give grandma a virtual seat at the party. If you can do it with iPad, you can probably do it better with a height adjustable, multi-position HoverBar Duo holding your iPad for you. HoverBar Duo includes a weighted desktop stand as well as a desk clamp to suit most iPad setups. Level up your iPad game with HoverBar Duo.      

