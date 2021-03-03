Today, Twelve South is debuting the latest addition to its stable of Apple accessories with a versatile new iPad mount. Arriving with a unique design, the Twelve South HoverBar Duo features a premium build and highly-adjustable form-factor. Alongside being able to rest on your desk to turn your iPad into a secondary display, the mount also can attach to cabinets in the kitchen and more with a bundled clamp. Head below for all of the details.

Twelve South launches new HoverBar Duo

After unveiling the leather SurfaceSnap last month in an attempt to tidy up workstations, Twelve South is back today with the launch of its latest accessory. This time turning its attention to iPads and other tablets, the new HoverBar Duo arrives with a versatile design that lets you keep your hands free during Zoom calls, take advantage of macOS SideCar, and more.

The new Twelve South HoverBar Duo arrives with a multi-angle design that can be tweaked to get the perfect viewing angle. Its weighted base ensures that the stand will be able to support everything from your iPhone to even the iPad Pro. That’s alongside an adjustable mount that secures your device in place.

In true Twelve South fashion, the HoverBar Duo stand is comprised of a premium metal material. There are three points of articulation on the arm itself allowing you to adjust elevation, angle, and device orientation. Alongside the desktop stand, there’s also an included shelf clamp that lets you attack the mount right to your desk, underneath a cabinet, and a variety of other locations to hold your iPad in place. There’s also a divot to keep an Apple Pencil in place, as well.

Now available for purchase

Twelve South’s new HoverBar Duo is now available directly from the brand’s online storefront as well as at Amazon. It enters with a $79.99 price tag and is available in a fitting space gray color scheme.

9to5Toys’ Take

The latest release from Twelve South iterates on the more or less generic tablet stand we’ve seen in the past. It’s a product category that hasn’t been tweaked much, with most offerings sharing a pretty similar design. So it’s refreshing to see the HoverBar Duo enter with a unique design that’ll prove useful in even more situations. The clamp form-factor will be particularly useful in the kitchen, but I can also see it being useful for workstations without a lot of desk space and more.

