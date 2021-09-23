Save up to $143 on AUKEY’s PowerZeus and PowerTitan portable power stations from $150

AUKEY is now partnering with 9to5Toys in order to offer our readers an exclusive discount on a pair of its new portable power stations. Just apply code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to lock-in the savings. Leading the way is the PowerZeus 500 Portable Power Station, which drops to $306.98. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at $143 in savings and a new all-time low. AUKEY PowerZeus 500 arrives with a 518Wh internal battery which powers its wide array of I/O. Alongside a pair of AC outlets on the side, there’s an 18W USB-C port and three standard USB-A slots. For keeping tabs on how all of those ports will power your gear, there’s a built-in display that shows usage stats and the like to round out the package on this durable power station. We also just recently took a hands-on look, and found it to be quite the compelling offering in our review. Head below for more.

Those featured exclusive savings also carry over to the PowerTitan 300 Portable Power Station, which drops to $149.99 from its usual $250 price tag with our code. That $100 savings also marks a new all-time low on this model, as well. Equipped with a 288Wh battery, this power station isn’t as feature-packed as the lead deal, but still delivers a notable tailgate or campsite upgrade. It sports a pair of AC outlets to go alongside three USB-A slots and a 60W USB-C output.

AUKEY PowerZeus 500 features:

Home Backup Power: Provides pure sine wave 110V AC just like the outlet at home. 518Wh huge capacity provides 16 extra hours of drone flying, 24 more hours of phone video recording, 18 hours of professional lighting, or an extra 10 hours of continuous live streaming from a remote location. Great for hiking, camping, RV travel, and hunting. Four Useful USB Ports: 2x USB-A, 1x USB-A (Quick Charge 3.0), and 1x USB-C (up to 18W PD) ports. Support fast charging your iPhones, Samsung smartphones, laptops, and other devices. Charge 4 usb-powered devices at the same time.

