Move over Peloton, this smart indoor exercise bike sports a 22-inch screen at $400 off

Freebeat via Amazon is now offering its new xbike Smart Stationary Exercise Bike for $999 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at $400 in savings in order to mark one of the very first price cuts and a new all-time low. Having just launched following a successful Indiegogo campaign, the new Freebeat exercise bike takes on Peloton with a similar experience centered around a 21.5-inch display. Packed with a variety of workouts that let you follow professional instructors, this bike offers everything from indoor cycling and barre to HIIT, kickboxing, and more. So far there’s a 5/5 star rating and you can learn more about the experience here.

Another more affordable way to get in on the at-home exercise game without going the Peloton route is the RENPHO AI Smart Exercise Bike, which is down to $400 right now at Amazon. This model isn’t as flashy as the lead deal with a smaller screen, but provides access to over 70 classes without needing a subscription. There’s also a 4.6/5 star rating from 175 customers, too.

Then be sure to go check out these ongoing Wyze fitness tracker discounts that went live earlier in the week. We’re still seeing markdowns on its HealthKit-enabled Smart Scale at $28 alongside the brand’s affordable wearable at $25.50. Both are sure to help get the most out of either workout bike, giving you stats to show how each of the exercise experiences are going.

Freebeat Smart Stationary Exercise Bike features:

Intelligent riding experience: Freebeat stationary bike features a responsive and intuitive 21.5-inch HD touchscreen. The indoor cycling bike offers a stereo speaker system at the bottom of the screen for an immersive cycling experience that enriches your cardio workout. Simply adjust the rotating screen to your preferred angle of up to 180° degrees to ensure optimal screen viewing, creating enough space around the bike for more mobility.

