Deck out your Apple Health kit with Wyze Smart Scale at $28 and Wyze Band for $25.50

Starting off the week, the official Wyze Amazon storefront is offering a pair of notable fitness tracking discounts, headlined by its Wyze Smart Scale for $27.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $34 with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the best price since April at $6 off. Armed with HealthKit support, you’ll be able to bring 12 different metrics into your well being portfolio ranging from weight to body mass, heart rate, and many other stats. Ideal for pairing with a fitness tracker to get the most out of your workouts, there’s also support for Google Fit, Fitbit, and other popular services alongside Apple’s solution. Over 17,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale today, the official Wyze Amazon storefront currently offers its Wyze Band Activity Tracker for $25.49. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that comes within a penny of the low. Wyze Band arrives to take on Fitbit and all of the other higher-end fitness trackers on the market with an extremely affordable price tag. Featuring an AMOLED display, this fitness tracker delivers heart rate monitoring alongside the ability to track everything from runs and other workouts. There’s also onboard Alexa control as well as 10-day battery life to complete the package. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 7,000 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Though one of the best fitness tracking experience around puts Apple Watch Series 6 in the spotlight, which is an even more compelling option considering you can save up to $140 right now. Delivering some of the best prices of the year, you’ll find everything from entry-level 40mm offerings to GPS + Cellular models and more. Or you could just bring home Anker’s Apple Health C1 smart scale for under $18.

Wyze Smart Scale features:

Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale also measures body fat, lean body mass, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a full picture of your health. Wyze Scale shows you weight and body fat percentage on a crisp LED display, but inside the Wyze app, you can get an even better picture. See your weight and body composition trends over time. Track your progress. See yourself succeed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!