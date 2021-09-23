JBL Clip 4 waterproof speaker is down to its best price in months at $60

Woot is now offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $59.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $70, you’re looking at the best discount we’ve tracked in over four months, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price yet. Featuring a compact design, JBL Clip 4 lives up to its name with the ability to clip onto backpacks and much more. The tiny package arrives in plenty of unique colors with IP67 water-resistance backing alongside up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. So if you’re looking for a compact speaker to serenade around the house or while out and about, JBL Clip 4 is certainly up to the task. Over 3,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the OontZ Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker instead at $26. This more affordable offering will still serenade you just about anywhere with IPX5 water-resistance in tow, but without the more impressive internal audio array. It does still pack a slim design that’s backed by up to 14-hours of listening, and not to mention, best-seller status and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 151,000 customers.

Then go catch up on all of the new JBL portable Bluetooth speakers that dropped at the start of the month. These recent releases are headlined by a refreshed Flip 6, which arrives with IPX7 water-resistance alongside coming in one of nine colors. You’ll want to read up on everything right here before checking out some of the other offers in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide this week.

JBL Clip 4 features:

Cool, portable, and waterproof. The vibrant fresh looking JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly rich JBL Original Pro Sound in a small package. The unique oval shape fits easy in your hand. Fully wrapped in colorful fabrics with expressive details inspired by current street fashion, it’s easy to match your style. The fully integrated carabiner hooks instantly to bags, belts, or buckles, to bring your favorite tunes anywhere.

