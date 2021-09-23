Nanoleaf’s all-new wooden Elements HomeKit lights now $250 (Save $50), more from $60

We are now tracking a series of Nanoleaf smart HomeKit lighting discounts headlined by the all-new Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit at $249.99 shipped via Best Buy’s official eBay storefront. Also matched direct. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at the very first discount since launching earlier this year at $50 off. Packed with all of the same modular and multicolor capabilities that the brand has been known for, Nanoleaf Elements delivers a refreshed wooden design that seeks to blend in more with your home decor. The Hexagon panels can be reconfigured in a variety of ways and deliver HomeKit control on top of Alexa and Assistant support. Nanoleaf also just rolled out Thread border router support for its Shapes lineup, which you can learn all about right here. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more from $60.

Other notable Nanoleaf Shapes deals:

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a pretty notable selection of gadgets for your setup, regardless of if you rely on Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. Though of everything on sale this week, the going 50% price cut on Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at $45 is hard to pass up.

Nanoleaf Elements Wood Look Smarter Kit features:

Nanoleaf Elements bring together smart technology and bespoke lighting for a natural harmony of both worlds. Customizable modular panels finished with a wood grain veneer add an elegant and organic feel to your home. Beautiful both on and off, the textured panels create geometric wall art that illuminates with a dynamic glow to softly fill your space. Warm to cool lighting options create calming nature-inspired Scenes like a crackling fireplace and gently moving clouds, setting the ambience for unwinding before bed or getting cozy in your favorite reading nook. Choose from a list of curated Scenes or paint your own breathtaking murals of light with the intuitive Nanoleaf App. Easy adhesive installation, no wiring or drilling needed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!