Save 50% on Google’s prev-gen. Nest Hub at the best price of the year of $45

Verizon Wireless offers the previous-generation Google Nest Hub for $44.99 shipped. Down from the usual $90 going rate it typically fetches, you’re looking at the best price of the year with 50% in savings to be had. This is also $4 under our previous mention. Google Nest Hub brings a 7-inch display to the rest of your Assistant setup for showcasing visual cues alongside the usual voice commands, smart home control, and everything else the assistant is known for. There’s a fabric wrapped base alongside physical mute switch, and low-profile footprint that makes it as helpful on the countertop for help with recipes as it is on the nightstand or elsewhere in your home. Get a closer look at the differences between this model and its predecessor in our coverage right here, and then head below for more.

Get in the Assistant game for less when you ditch the built-in display and go with Google’s Nest Mini at $35. This offering will still let you expand or kickstart a Google-centered smart home, but with a more compact design than the Nest Hub found above. It also ditches the display in favor of a fabric-wrapped form-factor that can easily be placed on the nightstand, in the kitchen, or really anywhere else.

Then don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable pair of discounts on Google Nest gear for your smart home. With the holidays around the corner, picking up the Hello Video Doorbell at $160 is a great way to keep an eye on all those upcoming package deliveries. Plus, you can prepare for cooler winter weather by bringing the Nest Thermostat E into your climate control setup at $120.

Google Nest Hub features:

Enjoy all the functionality of the Google Assistant and a 7″ touchscreen with the charcoal Google Nest Hub. It is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity to browse online content, control your compatible smart home devices, and connect with other local smart devices; Bluetooth is also built-in to enable streaming from your favorite compatible device. The touchscreen helps simplify on-screen app navigation and displays search results, photos, videos, your smart security footage, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!