Ray-Ban x Facebook new smart sunglasses allow you to take pictures, listen to music, more

Ray-Ban partners with Facebook for three new styles of shades for you to stay connected throughout your day called “Stories”. Using the glasses you can listen to music, make calls, take photos, and record videos. It also has voice control that allows you to keep looking at what you’re doing instead of down at your phone. The new smart sunglasses are available in 20 variations. You can choose between three frame styles: Wayfarer, Round, or Meteor – as well as different color and lens options. Each pair of sunglasses comes with a charging case for on-the-go use as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find out even more details about Ray-Ban’s new smart sunglasses.

Ray-Ban Smart Sunglasses

When shopping for your new Ray-Ban Story Sunglasses you can choose from three best-selling frame options: Wayfarer, Round, or Meteor. Each style is unisex, meaning anyone can wear them and they’ll look flattering on any face shape. Pricing for the glasses starts at $299 and Ray-Ban offers free delivery on all orders.

The camera on the sunglasses allows you to capture a first-person perspective. This allows friends and family to enjoy consistently high-quality content to see all the adventures you’re taking. They also have automatic light adjustment and stereoscopic photo depth for the clearest images.

Audio and Touch Control

If you’re tired of having to charge your earbuds, these sunglasses are a perfect option for you. They feature discrete openings on the frame two micro-speakers and three built-in microphones to allow you to listen to your favorite songs and/or take a phone call. Since there are three microphones it also lets your voice clarity be precise as well.

One of the best features of these glasses is how easy they are to use. With just a touch of a button, you can snap a photo, record a video, skip songs, turn up or down the volume, and more. The hyper-sensitive touchpad is placed right on the outside of the frame for easy use.

It can easily store up to 50 videos, or up to 200 photos. The glasses also come with an exclusive Facebook View app that lets you import and edit your images as well as create and share content. Just to note, Ray-Ban Stories require a mobile phone and wireless internet access.

