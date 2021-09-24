Amazon Warehouse Deals 40% off: Razer Kishi iOS $33, HTC Vive Pro $454, AirTag Loop, more

Amazon Warehouse is currently offering 40% off a selection of its open-box items. Our favorite deal is the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller from $32.99 shipped in various conditions. Originally $100 and going for $80 at Amazon in new condition right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re wanting to take advantage of the new Xbox streaming features on iOS, then this is a great way to do just that. The controller connects to your iPhone via Lightning and works with Apple Arcade, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and like we mentioned, Xbox’s latest streaming protocol update. You’ll find a precision D-pad, ergonomic grips, and the direct connection allows for zero-latency gaming. Plus, USB-C passthrough charging is available to keep your phone powered during longer gaming sessions. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more of our top picks, but be sure to give Amazon’s landing page a look to view all discounts available.

Though Amazon Warehouse Deals items generally don’t ship with any type of warranty, the shopping giant does back these items with a 30-day return period. I buy Warehouse Deals any chance I get and have never had a problem with Amazon accepting a return for any reason on these purchases. Also, keep in mind that each deal outlined here is based on the lowest current available price and may vary as the sale goes on.

More on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

