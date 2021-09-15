Take your favorite Xbox games on the go with new console + cloud-streaming options

Last month, Microsoft announced the ability to play Xbox games on your Windows 10 PC. However, this feature was exclusive to those on the Insider build of Windows 10, which isn’t available widely to the public. Now, this update has been made available to all and also brings a few other features. You’ll find that not only can Windows 10 now play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles, but also stream from your console, both while at home on your local network or when out of town. So how do you take advantage of this, and what can you do with it? Keep reading to find out more.

Windows 10 can now stream games from your Xbox console… at home or away

Before now, you’ve really only been able to use the console streaming feature of Windows 10 and Xbox was limited to being on your local network. Well, Microsoft changed that with this update, and also brought Xbox Remote Play to Series X|S, which is another first. You’ll essentially mirror your home Xbox to your laptop or desktop at home or away. Other improvements to the service include the ability to game at up to 1080p 60FPS, which Remote Play used to not be able to do. This feature is available in all Xbox-supported countries and regions on Windows, Android, and iOS devices. If you want to play your own library of games while out and about, this is really the best solution around.

Stream games directly from the cloud to your computer with Xbox Cloud Gaming

This is something that many who can’t get the latest console will enjoy. Through Xbox Cloud Streaming, you’ll be able to play many next-generation games without having to spend $400 or more on a new console. This includes Sea of Thieves, Myst, and many more. You won’t have to install the game on your computer and it lets you continue wherever you left off playing last, even if you only have a few minutes free. Another area where this shines is being able to try out a new title without having to install it if you’re not sure whether you’ll like playing it or not. And since Xbox Cloud Gaming is powered by Series X servers, there’s plenty to like here.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that Microsoft is pushing gaming beyond the living room through its Cloud initiative. Not only that, but also enabling people to game anywhere they are, whether using Windows 10, Android, or iOS, is a huge benefit. As I get ready to start traveling again, I’ll be updating my Series X and installing the app on my iPad so I can game wherever I am. Who knows what Microsoft will release next, as the company continues its push into both cloud gaming and software subscriptions through its Game Pass library.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!