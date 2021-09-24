Stay alert with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S gaming headset back at $90 all-time low (Reg. $130)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset for $89.99 shipped. Originally going for $130, though recently closer to $120, today’s discount marks a return to the all-time low which we’ve tracked just a few times before. Powered by dual-chamber 50mm neodymium drivers, HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S headset is prepared for all varieties of gaming with 7.1 surround sound, a bass slider, and adjustable game to chat audio. That’s complemented by a noise-canceling microphone, leatherette ear cups, and a sturdy aluminum frame. Over 650 gamers on Best Buy have left them with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Looking for something a little more in-budget? Razer’s BlackShark V2 X headset is always a popular choice down to $44 shipped. This one also sports some sizeable 50mm drivers and 7.1 surround sound, just without some of the premium features like the adjustable game to chat ratio or on-ear bass sliders. But the ultra-lightweight form factor and cushy ear cups should provide a comfy and immersive gaming experience overall.

Once you’re set here, be sure not to miss all of the deals we rounded up yesterday from Newegg’s PC gaming peripheral flash sale. If you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard, mouse, monitor, or even a brand new rig, you’ll find everything you could need starting from just $13. Otherwise, our dedicated gaming guide is the place to start for any other battlestation upgrades you might be after.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset features:

Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust the audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7.1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box. The Cloud Alpha S still features the revolutionary dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound, as well as the signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions and extra breathable leatherette.

