Monoprice’s Monopalooza takes up to 67% off standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, more

To close out the work week, Monoprice is launching a new Monopalooza sale that’s taking up to 67% off a collection of the brand’s popular work from home accessories, home theater upgrades, and more. Shipping is free across the board. A particular standout is the Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Standing Desk at $223.99. Normally fetching $280, you’re looking at a match of the best price this year last set in June alongside 20% in savings. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation, considering I’ve used this model for quite some time now. This frame can support 176-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 28.7 all the way up to 48.4-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Rated 4.7/5 stars and you can head below for more of our top picks.

Some other Monopalooza highlights:

If our top picks aren’t quite suiting your fancy, be sure to go check out everything in the sale for yourself. The up to 67% in savings delivers markdowns on just about everything Monoprice offers, so be sure to dive in right here.

Workstream Sit-Stand Single Motor Standing Desk features:

This single motor sit-stand desk frame provides a practical, height-adjustable desk solution that’s perfect for light to medium duty use. Enjoy the health and productivity boost from changing positions throughout the workday. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, while user-programmable height settings allow automatic desk height changes with a simple touch of a button.

